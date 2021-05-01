D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $91.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 329.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.