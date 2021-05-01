Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLXPF. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Cybin in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Cybin in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLXPF remained flat at $$1.80 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,657. Cybin has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

