Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CUBI. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of CUBI traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.52. 307,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,872. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Insiders sold 37,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

