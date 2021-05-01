Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

