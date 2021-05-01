Cubiex (CBIX) Trading Up 21.9% This Week

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Cubiex has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $5,338.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00284544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $641.01 or 0.01111586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.00 or 0.00728329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,601.80 or 0.99887873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

