Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Devon Energy by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

DVN stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.