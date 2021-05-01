CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Price Up 8.2% on Strong Earnings

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.35. Approximately 641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 157,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $14,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter worth about $12,519,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,941,000 after acquiring an additional 257,655 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CTS by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76.

About CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

