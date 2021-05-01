CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.51.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

