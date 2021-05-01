Cryptonovae (YAE) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $404,238.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00063240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00284750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.07 or 0.01078146 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00026060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.62 or 0.00718597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,421.32 or 1.00001940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,350 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.