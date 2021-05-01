CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.

Shares of CryoLife stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. 1,892,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,978. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CryoLife has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Get CryoLife alerts:

In other news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $574,008.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.