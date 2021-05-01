Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 279 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.81.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $190.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $191.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day moving average is $159.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

