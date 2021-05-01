Crumly & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,695,000 after buying an additional 123,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,141,000 after purchasing an additional 67,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 308,272 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 846,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 170,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average is $111.59. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22.

