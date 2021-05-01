Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $236,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,853 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

