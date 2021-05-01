Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $419,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $76.40 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

