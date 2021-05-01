Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 965 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $250,880.00. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. Insiders have sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock valued at $145,975,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

