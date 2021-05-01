Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 659 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

MRK opened at $74.50 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

