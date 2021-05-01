Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.95 per share, with a total value of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,879,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

