Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $109.01 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $788,169.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,211.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,719 shares of company stock valued at $31,086,760 in the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.