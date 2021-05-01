Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $57.30 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.78 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. Research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

