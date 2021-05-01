Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 630 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

NYSE BEKE opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.