Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,158 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Greif by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

NYSE:GEF opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

