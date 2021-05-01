Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $219,000 in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Tata Motors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

