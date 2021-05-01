Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COIHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Croda International has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $50.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.6092 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.64%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

