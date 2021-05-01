Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,016 shares of company stock worth $13,706,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Crocs by 24.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth $843,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Crocs by 161.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4,370.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,425 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

