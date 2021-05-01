Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€173.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €147.25 ($173.24).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company’s 50 day moving average is €117.62 and its 200 day moving average is €115.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion and a PE ratio of -28.20.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

