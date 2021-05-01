Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€173.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €147.25 ($173.24).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company’s 50 day moving average is €117.62 and its 200 day moving average is €115.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion and a PE ratio of -28.20.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

