Credit Suisse Group Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $98.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCAR. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.36.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,862 shares of company stock worth $2,244,868 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

