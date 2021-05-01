Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

CS stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,188,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

