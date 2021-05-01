Credit Suisse Group Boosts Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to $71.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 484,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,921. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.433 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.