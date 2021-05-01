Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.89 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $394.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.20.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

