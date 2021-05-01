Craig Hallum Increases Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $40.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.48.

NYSE CALX opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.07 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $8,065,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

