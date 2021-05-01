Craig Hallum Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $175.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.55.

ENPH opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

