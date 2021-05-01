CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 31,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,326. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,101,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

