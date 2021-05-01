Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.25.

Coupa Software stock opened at $269.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $167.62 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -126.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.66.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,383,941. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $423,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $225,375,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

