Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a focus list rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

COTY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,115,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. Coty’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

