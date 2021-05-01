Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.08 Billion

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report sales of $43.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.56 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $37.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $188.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.68 billion to $193.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $200.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $195.57 billion to $206.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 141,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $372.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.06. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

