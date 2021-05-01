CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Trimmed by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group stock opened at $854.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $861.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $875.59. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $604.96 and a 1-year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

