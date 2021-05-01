Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Short Interest Down 30.8% in April

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:COSM opened at $5.95 on Friday. Cosmos has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

In other Cosmos news, CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 597,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $728,989.04.

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler primarily in the European Union. It imports, exports, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products, generic pharmaceutical products, prescription and non-prescription derivatives of cannabis products, over-the-counter medicines, cosmetics, nursery, dietary products, and vitamin supplements.

