Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. 1,237,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $28.92.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

OFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.