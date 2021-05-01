Corning Incorporated (GLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Corning has raised its dividend by 41.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $583,210.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,983,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

