Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,757 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $88,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,168.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,906.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

