Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $32.89 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

