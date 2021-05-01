Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EchoStar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in EchoStar by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in EchoStar by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

