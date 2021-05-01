Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $262,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $20,523,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,830,000 after acquiring an additional 222,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 172,268 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $7,289,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $6,349,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of WIRE opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.