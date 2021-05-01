Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $241,000 in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in LiveRamp by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

NYSE RAMP opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $87.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

