Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 139.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

