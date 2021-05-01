Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,308 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $124,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

ETH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:ETH opened at $28.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.72 million, a PE ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

