Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $21,502,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 76,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 110,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 38,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average is $102.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $854,422.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,206.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,125 shares of company stock valued at $23,914,483. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

