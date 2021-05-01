Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

