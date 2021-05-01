CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. CoreSite Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.420-5.520 EPS.

NYSE COR traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $121.49. 915,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,482. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.