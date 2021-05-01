Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 252,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,448. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.